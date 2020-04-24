Virginia Athletics changes branding identity: What do you think?

Virginia Athletics is rolling out an update to the iconic V-Sabre mark developed by Nike’s Global Identity Group.

The rollout also includes updates to the iconic V-Sabre mark, two new secondary marks, a revised color scheme and the introduction of new typography, numerals and patterns.

“I love the new visual identity system,” said Carla Williams, Virginia’s director of athletics. “It’s exciting and it maintains UVA’s sense of history and a strong connection to the past. It pays homage to our tradition and what we hope our future will be, which is to be bold, creative, innovative, competitive, fierce and fiery. The new marks and logos have all of those qualities in each one of them.”

The launch of the new Virginia Athletics brand identity is the culmination of an 18-month collaborative process with Nike that began with discovery sessions with UVA coaches, student-athletes and administrators.

“Nike’s discovery process was fascinating,” Williams said. “They are global leaders in marketing and to be able to be part of their process was unique and special. To hear our coaches and staff members who had been at UVA for many years talk about the University, the Rotunda, the Lawn, the serpentine walls and the academic mission of the University was quite impressive and inspiring. I could see and hear their passion for UVA and their commitment and love for the University.”

Williams acknowledged that there was thought given to delaying the launch of the new brand identity due to COVID-19.

“We hope our new marks and logos serve as a rallying point for our coaches, student-athletes, prospective student-athletes and fans. We look forward to being back on Grounds together again,” Williams said.

A complete guide to the athletics brand identity is available online at virginiasports.com/logos

