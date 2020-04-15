Virginia at Home: Online educational resources
While people are staying at home, Virginia museums, wildlife centers, theaters and other tourism destinations are providing online educational opportunities to keep everyone learning. From interactive classes to puzzles and games to streaming services, here are some fun ways to virtually educate and entertain while social distancing.
Educational Experiences with Museums and Historic Sites
- Virginia residents and history lovers can access 400 years of Virginia history through the Virginia History Trails mobile app. Curated by the Library of Virginia and Virginia Humanities, the app contains more than 400 stories and more than 200 historic places. Users can immerse themselves in a themed trail that winds across the Commonwealth or employ the app’s GPS feature to find nearby historical sites and immediately transform their surroundings into a live history experience.
- Colonial Williamsburg offers learners and other enthusiasts a new way to experience America’s shared story at home with the introduction of the Colonial Williamsburg streaming channel. The free new channel can be found in the “Educational” category on Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV, and offers a growing library of curated video content from the past and present in one easy-to-view location
- Alexandria’s Carlyle House hosts “Discovery Through Trash” videos on its social media channels. Each video will reveal fragments of a centuries-old artifact found in the house’s trash pit. Viewers can try to guess the whole artifact, then be surprised as a box is lifted to reveal the object in its entirety.
- The Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is enhancing revolutionary history with interactive digital learning experiences like the Legacy Wall and the “How Revolutionary Are You?” quiz.
Discover Wildlife, Natural Wonders and Gardens From Home
- The Virginia Zoo’s Augmented Reality Tour gives curious animal lovers the inside scoop with a virtual tour featuring 12 stops around the Zoo. The tour educates virtual visitors about the Zoo’s animal residents, conservation efforts for the species, provides behind-the-scenes videos and more.
- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offers virtual visits and audio tours, online learning and activities for kids, recipes from the Garden Cafe and resources for families to learn about gardening at home.
- Air and Space Anywhere offers videos and interactive activities for distance engagement with the Museum for virtual visitors of all ages, including the AirSpace podcast, virtual tours of the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, activities and games, 3D exploration of artifacts, pioneer stories and more.
- The Science Museum of Virginia offers videos that teach about science words, the recipe for planetary habitability and more. Their “Experimental Musings” blog covers multiple STEM topics from the Keto diet to seasonal allergies for pets.
Virtual Activities for Kids With a Creative Side
- TheShenandoah Valley Discovery Museum is posting daily activities to continue their mission of engaging learning through play, including videos, hands on science projects, art projects, read aloud books, physical activities and more – all around a daily theme.
- Explore More Children’s Museum launched Explore More at Home, a collection of curated activities that explore a variety of themes.
- Roanoke’sKids Square Children’s Museum airs live videos on Facebook featuring everything from science experiments, DIY activities, book reading and more.
Virtual Live Theater and Education Options
- The American Shakespeare Center is bringing Blackfriars Playhouse online with cinema-quality streaming video of the complete 2020 Actors’ Renaissance and Tour Homecoming seasons.
- The Grandin Theatre in Roanoke is offering movies to rent and watch from home on the theater’s streaming platform.
- The Barter Theatre in Abingdon is offering its patrons the ability to stream productions from home. The theater’s current production of “Peter Pan” will be online to patrons as well as access special bonus features. The theater will also be providing coordinating educator resources, including lesson plans and a study guide.
