Virginia asking feds for COVID-19 funds flexibility

Published Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020, 6:50 pm

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine led a group of Virginia congressional leaders urging Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to provide Virginia maximum flexibility to use funding from the coronavirus economic relief package to help address budget shortfalls and prevent harmful budget cuts to services vital to addressing the economic and health crises.

“We are writing to request that you provide guidance on the State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund that maximizes the flexibility state and local governments have in utilizing the funds,” the members wrote. “The nation’s governors and mayors are on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and are in the best position to know where this funding can be most useful in protecting Americans.”

“Getting the relief funding to state and local governments quickly, and with few restrictions, will allow governors and mayors to best address the crises they are facing,” the members continued.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

