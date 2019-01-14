Virginia Artists in the Marketplace seeks 2019 Residency applicants

Virginia Artists in the Marketplace (VA-AIM), a program for Shenandoah Valley artists, is now seeking applications for a one-week residency in May 2019.

Applications are due March 1, 2019 by 11:59 pm. Details and application materials are available at valleyarts.org/va-aim

VA-AIM is the first residency program of its kind in the Shenandoah Valley. The 2019 program represents a collaboration among ​Arts Council of the Valley​, ​Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC)​ and ​studioELL​. Now in its second year, the program will bring a new cohort together to dive deep into their studio practices and what it means to be a professional artist in today’s contemporary moment.

The 2019 residency will meet May 13-17, from 6 to 8:30 pm in the Blue Ridge Community College Fine Arts Center (Building V), One College Lane, Weyers Cave. VA-AIM sessions will be led by studioELL Founder and Director ​John Ros​, who is also an Assistant Professor of Art at James Madison University, and Director and Chief Curator of ​Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art​ within JMU’s School of Art, Design and Art History.

The VA-AIM residency includes lectures, workshops and seminars on a variety of professional practice topics: artist resumes/CVs, artist statements, branding, websites and web identities, applying to opportunities, exhibitions, taxes and liability, and more. In addition, cohort members will participate in a group exhibition at Arts Council of the Valley’s Smith House Galleries in January 2020.

All types of visual artists living within the Shenandoah Valley and surrounding areas are eligible to apply for the residency, regardless of their career or educational levels. And, while the program is open to other disciplines such as dance, writing, and music, VA-AIM material has been specifically developed for visual artists by visual artists.

There is no application fee. Accepted artists will pay $150 for the residency. Special financial awards are available. All applicants will be notified of their status via email by March 15, 2019.

