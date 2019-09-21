Virginia announces Top 20 agricultural products

Agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry – by far. As a whole, it contributes $70 billion to the state’s economy every year.

According to the latest data from the USDA’s Economic Research Service (Aug. 30, 2019), these are the state’s top grossing products right now, also known as farm cash receipts:

Broilers (chickens) $935 million Cattle and calves $413 million Miscellaneous crops $306 million Dairy products/Milk $285 million Turkeys $236 million Soybeans $225 million All other animals and products ¹ $215 million Corn (for grain) $175 million Floriculture $146 million Hay $118 million Eggs (chickens) $101 million Tobacco $97 million Cotton lint $64 million Hogs $44 million Wheat $43 million Apples $37 million Peanuts $26 million Tomatoes $22 million Potatoes $19 million Pumpkins $11 million

¹All Other Animals includes horses, aquaculture and other misc. animals

This is the first year that pumpkins entered the Top 20 list. The 2018 crop brought in $10,343,000 in cash receipts from 3,500 harvest acres of commercial pumpkins. This does not include those grown for pick-your-own patches. It is also the first year for Floriculture, or flower farming, which debuted at #9. Flower agritourism is also growing in Virginia, with cut-your-own farms, sunflower mazes and educational events such as floral arranging or flower teas.

Crops and animals that just missed the list include trout, honey, barley and mink pelts.