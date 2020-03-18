Virginia among four from ACC in final AP Top 25

Defending national champ Virginia was among four from the ACC ranked in the final AP Top 25.

The ‘Hoos (23-7, 15-5 ACC), ranked 16th in the final AP poll, finished the season on an eight-game winning streak, climbing from the middle of the pack in the conference race to earn the #2 seed in the 2020 ACC Tournament.

The ACC regular-season champ, Florida State (26-5, 16-4 ACC), was ranked fourth in the final AP poll, the program’s best-ever final ranking and the second straight Top 10 final ranking.

Duke (25-6, 15-5 ACC) was ranked at 11 in the final poll, with Louisville (24-7, 15-5 ACC) at 14.

Kansas (28-3) was #1 in the final poll, with Gonzaga (31-2) at two, Dayton (29-2) at three, Florida State at four and Baylor (26-4) at five.

Story by Chris Graham

