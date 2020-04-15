 

Virginia airports get relief from CARES Act

Published Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020, 9:46 am

CARES Act funding will go to provide relief to 47 airports across the Commonwealth.

The CARES Act, which was supported by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, includes $10 billion in funds for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to provide relief for eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention, preparation, and response surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

LocalityAirport NameFunding Amount:
AbingdonVirginia Highlands$69,000
ArlingtonRonald Reagan Washington National$85,708,037
AshlandHanover County Municipal$30,000
BlacksburgVirginia Tech/Montgomery Executive$69,000
BrooknealBrookneal/Campbell County$1,000
Charlottesville-AlbemarleCharlottesville-Albemarle Airport$6,279,972
ChesapeakeChesapeake Regional$69,000
ChesapeakeHampton Roads Executive$69,000
ChesterfieldRichmond Executive-Chesterfield County$69,000
CulpeperCulpeper Regional$30,000
DanvilleDanville Regional$69,000
DublinNew River Valley$30,000
DullesWashington Dulles International$143,395,227
FarmvilleFarmville Regional$30,000
Front RoyalFront Royal-Warren County$30,000
HalifaxWilliam M Tuck$20,000
Highland SpringsRichmond International$18,814,584
HillsvilleTwin County$20,000
Hot SpringsIngalls Field$20,000
Isle of WightFranklin Regional$30,000
JonesvilleLee County$20,000
LeesburgLeesburg Executive$69,000
LouisaLouisa County/Freeman Field$30,000
LurayLuray Caverns$30,000
ManassasManassas Regional/Harry P Davis Field$157,000
MattaponiMiddle Peninsula Regional$30,000
MelfaAccomack County$30,000
MoonlightEmporia-Greensville Regional$1,000
Newport NewsNewport News/Williamsburg International$4,135,878
NorfolkNorfolk International$19,847,270
OrangeOrange County$30,000
QuintonNew Kent County$30,000
RichlandsTazewell County$20,000
RoanokeRoanoke-Blacksburg Regional/Woodrum Field$20,709,748
Smyth (County)Mountain Empire$30,000
South HillMecklenburg-Brunswick Regional$30,000
SpencerBlue Ridge$69,000
StaffordStafford Regional$30,000
SuffolkSuffolk Executive$30,000
SutherlandDinwiddie County$30,000
TangierTangier Island$20,000
TappahannockTappahannock-Essex County$30,000
TimberlakeLynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field$6,647,475
WarrentonWarrenton-Fauquier$69,000
Weyers CaveShenandoah Valley Regional$2,652,201
WinchesterWinchester Regional$69,000
WiseLonesome Pine$30,000

CARES Act funding will allow airports to meet ongoing needs including retaining workers, managing operation and maintenance, and paying for cleaning supplies in the midst of severe financial challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Sens. Warner and Kaine have fought for increased investments to infrastructure, including for Virginia’s airports, and have pushed back against the Trump Administration’s suggested budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

 

