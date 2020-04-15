Virginia airports get relief from CARES Act
CARES Act funding will go to provide relief to 47 airports across the Commonwealth.
The CARES Act, which was supported by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, includes $10 billion in funds for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to provide relief for eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention, preparation, and response surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will be distributed as follows:
|Locality
|Airport Name
|Funding Amount:
|Abingdon
|Virginia Highlands
|$69,000
|Arlington
|Ronald Reagan Washington National
|$85,708,037
|Ashland
|Hanover County Municipal
|$30,000
|Blacksburg
|Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive
|$69,000
|Brookneal
|Brookneal/Campbell County
|$1,000
|Charlottesville-Albemarle
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
|$6,279,972
|Chesapeake
|Chesapeake Regional
|$69,000
|Chesapeake
|Hampton Roads Executive
|$69,000
|Chesterfield
|Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County
|$69,000
|Culpeper
|Culpeper Regional
|$30,000
|Danville
|Danville Regional
|$69,000
|Dublin
|New River Valley
|$30,000
|Dulles
|Washington Dulles International
|$143,395,227
|Farmville
|Farmville Regional
|$30,000
|Front Royal
|Front Royal-Warren County
|$30,000
|Halifax
|William M Tuck
|$20,000
|Highland Springs
|Richmond International
|$18,814,584
|Hillsville
|Twin County
|$20,000
|Hot Springs
|Ingalls Field
|$20,000
|Isle of Wight
|Franklin Regional
|$30,000
|Jonesville
|Lee County
|$20,000
|Leesburg
|Leesburg Executive
|$69,000
|Louisa
|Louisa County/Freeman Field
|$30,000
|Luray
|Luray Caverns
|$30,000
|Manassas
|Manassas Regional/Harry P Davis Field
|$157,000
|Mattaponi
|Middle Peninsula Regional
|$30,000
|Melfa
|Accomack County
|$30,000
|Moonlight
|Emporia-Greensville Regional
|$1,000
|Newport News
|Newport News/Williamsburg International
|$4,135,878
|Norfolk
|Norfolk International
|$19,847,270
|Orange
|Orange County
|$30,000
|Quinton
|New Kent County
|$30,000
|Richlands
|Tazewell County
|$20,000
|Roanoke
|Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional/Woodrum Field
|$20,709,748
|Smyth (County)
|Mountain Empire
|$30,000
|South Hill
|Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional
|$30,000
|Spencer
|Blue Ridge
|$69,000
|Stafford
|Stafford Regional
|$30,000
|Suffolk
|Suffolk Executive
|$30,000
|Sutherland
|Dinwiddie County
|$30,000
|Tangier
|Tangier Island
|$20,000
|Tappahannock
|Tappahannock-Essex County
|$30,000
|Timberlake
|Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field
|$6,647,475
|Warrenton
|Warrenton-Fauquier
|$69,000
|Weyers Cave
|Shenandoah Valley Regional
|$2,652,201
|Winchester
|Winchester Regional
|$69,000
|Wise
|Lonesome Pine
|$30,000
CARES Act funding will allow airports to meet ongoing needs including retaining workers, managing operation and maintenance, and paying for cleaning supplies in the midst of severe financial challenges brought on by COVID-19.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have fought for increased investments to infrastructure, including for Virginia’s airports, and have pushed back against the Trump Administration’s suggested budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.