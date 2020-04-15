Virginia airports get relief from CARES Act

CARES Act funding will go to provide relief to 47 airports across the Commonwealth.

The CARES Act, which was supported by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, includes $10 billion in funds for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to provide relief for eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention, preparation, and response surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locality Airport Name Funding Amount: Abingdon Virginia Highlands $69,000 Arlington Ronald Reagan Washington National $85,708,037 Ashland Hanover County Municipal $30,000 Blacksburg Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive $69,000 Brookneal Brookneal/Campbell County $1,000 Charlottesville-Albemarle Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport $6,279,972 Chesapeake Chesapeake Regional $69,000 Chesapeake Hampton Roads Executive $69,000 Chesterfield Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County $69,000 Culpeper Culpeper Regional $30,000 Danville Danville Regional $69,000 Dublin New River Valley $30,000 Dulles Washington Dulles International $143,395,227 Farmville Farmville Regional $30,000 Front Royal Front Royal-Warren County $30,000 Halifax William M Tuck $20,000 Highland Springs Richmond International $18,814,584 Hillsville Twin County $20,000 Hot Springs Ingalls Field $20,000 Isle of Wight Franklin Regional $30,000 Jonesville Lee County $20,000 Leesburg Leesburg Executive $69,000 Louisa Louisa County/Freeman Field $30,000 Luray Luray Caverns $30,000 Manassas Manassas Regional/Harry P Davis Field $157,000 Mattaponi Middle Peninsula Regional $30,000 Melfa Accomack County $30,000 Moonlight Emporia-Greensville Regional $1,000 Newport News Newport News/Williamsburg International $4,135,878 Norfolk Norfolk International $19,847,270 Orange Orange County $30,000 Quinton New Kent County $30,000 Richlands Tazewell County $20,000 Roanoke Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional/Woodrum Field $20,709,748 Smyth (County) Mountain Empire $30,000 South Hill Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional $30,000 Spencer Blue Ridge $69,000 Stafford Stafford Regional $30,000 Suffolk Suffolk Executive $30,000 Sutherland Dinwiddie County $30,000 Tangier Tangier Island $20,000 Tappahannock Tappahannock-Essex County $30,000 Timberlake Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field $6,647,475 Warrenton Warrenton-Fauquier $69,000 Weyers Cave Shenandoah Valley Regional $2,652,201 Winchester Winchester Regional $69,000 Wise Lonesome Pine $30,000

CARES Act funding will allow airports to meet ongoing needs including retaining workers, managing operation and maintenance, and paying for cleaning supplies in the midst of severe financial challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Sens. Warner and Kaine have fought for increased investments to infrastructure, including for Virginia’s airports, and have pushed back against the Trump Administration’s suggested budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

