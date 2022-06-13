Virginia Agriculture Week celebrates the contribution of Virginia farmers

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed June 12-18 as Virginia Agriculture Week, to recognize, celebrate and thank the Commonwealth’s agricultural community.

Agriculture is the Commonwealth’s largest private industry, with an annual impact of $70 billion to the Commonwealth’s economy and employs more than 334,000 Virginians.

“Agriculture continues to pave the way for smart growth and prosperity in communities across the Commonwealth. This vital sector of our economy continues to spark innovation, economic growth and opportunity,” Youngkin said. “Virginia farmers and agribusinesses not only play a critical role in providing a safe, abundant and affordable food and fiber supply, but they do so while continually seeking to improve productivity and promote resource conservation. I hope you will join me in showing our appreciation for Virginia’s agricultural community by thanking farmers and purchasing Virginia Grown products.”

Virginia farmers are constantly striving to improve agricultural production. By using innovative technology, the latest scientific information and a lot of hard work, farmers have increased agricultural efficiency. In the 1930s, one farmer supplied enough food for 9.8 people in the U.S. and abroad; by the 1960s, the number had grown to 25.8 people. In the 1990s, each farmer was feeding 129 people, and today a farmer is able to feed his or her own family plus 155 additional people around the world.

“In addition to nutrition and economic impacts, agriculture contributes to our health and well-being and provides green spaces, recreation, tourism, flood mitigation, improved water quality, soil stabilization, land preservation and wildlife habitat,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Thank you Virginia farmers, farm families, and agribusinesses for your impact on our everyday lives, and the important work you do as stewards of our land, water, and other natural resources.”

Consumers can identify locally grown or locally produced agribusiness products by looking for the Virginia Grown and Virginia’s Finest logos on products in grocery stores, specialty stores, and farmers markets across the Commonwealth. These products range from produce to meats, snacks, sauces, craft beverages and more. Virginia agribusinesses also produce non-food items such as firewood, plants, wool, and more. Consumers can visit their local farmers market or roadside stand for some of the freshest, best tasting food available, or by searching www.VirginiaGrown.com.

“Virginia’s diverse agricultural landscape includes traditional farming and forestry operations, value-added processing, award-winning wineries and craft beverage production, agritourism operations, and much more,” said Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Joseph Guthrie “Virginia Agriculture Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the farms, families, and businesses by purchasing products that are grown or produced in the Commonwealth.”

