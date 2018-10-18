Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom awards $30,000 in grants for educational projects

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 62 mini-grants for the 2018-2019 school year. The grants will have an impact in 50 Virginia localities and will provide 25,000 youth with an agriculture or gardening experience.

“This year we had a tremendous number of applicants, and funded grants include preschool, elementary, middle and high school projects,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC senior education manager. “These schools and 4-H chapters will start gardens, provide nutrition and culinary experiences, begin school farms and create agriculture leadership opportunities. We look forward to visiting these grant sites and watching students learn.”

Grants were received by:

Albemarle County: Crozet Elementary School

Alexandria: Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School

Appomattox County: Appomattox Elementary School

Bedford County: Montvale Elementary School

Botetourt County: Lord Botetourt High School

Caroline County: Bowling Green Elementary School

Chesterfield County: Grange Hall Elementary School, Alberta Smith Elementary School, Spring Run Elementary School, J.B. Watkins Elementary School and Providence Middle School

Fairfax County: Belvedere Elementary School, Centreville Elementary School and Justice High School

Fauquier County: W.G. Coleman Elementary School

Franklin County: Windy Gap Elementary School

Fredericksburg: Fredericksburg United Methodist Preschool

Giles County: Giles County Technology Center

Grayson County: Grayson County High School and Grayson County CATE Center

Hampton: Spratley Gifted Center, Hunter B. Jones Elementary School and George P. Phenix Elementary School

Harrisonburg: Lacey Spring Elementary School and Stone Spring Elementary School

Henrico County: Ruby F. Carver Elementary School, Maybeury Elementary School and Ratcliffe Elementary School

Isle of Wight County: Isle of Wight Academy

King William County: Cool Spring Primary School

King William & King and Queen counties: King William/King and Queen 4-H

Loudoun County: Frederick Douglass Elementary School and Potowmack Elementary School

Lynchburg: R.S. Payne Elementary School

Manassas: Grace E. Metz Middle School

Newport News: Hampton Roads Academy

Norfolk: Maury High School

Northumberland County: Northumberland Elementary School

Orange County: Gordon-Barbour Elementary School and Orange Elementary School

Powhatan County: Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School

Prince William County: The Nokesville School

Richmond: J.B. Fisher Elementary School and Lucille Brown Middle School

Roanoke County: Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Rockingham County: Rockingham County Public Schools, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School and Spotswood High School

Russell County: Honaker Elementary School

Scott County: Dungannon Intermediate School

Shenandoah County: Strasburg High School

Southampton County: Southampton Middle School

Spotsylvania County: Post Oak Middle School and Massaponax High School

Stafford County: Hartwood Elementary School

Suffolk: Mack Benn Elementary School, Elephant’s Fork Elementary School and Pioneer Elementary School

Virginia Beach: Kempsville Meadows Elementary School and Seatack Elementary – An Achievable Dream Academy

Washington County: Meadowview Elementary School and Rhea Valley Elementary School

Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.

