Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom awards $30,000 in grants for educational projects
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 62 mini-grants for the 2018-2019 school year. The grants will have an impact in 50 Virginia localities and will provide 25,000 youth with an agriculture or gardening experience.
“This year we had a tremendous number of applicants, and funded grants include preschool, elementary, middle and high school projects,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC senior education manager. “These schools and 4-H chapters will start gardens, provide nutrition and culinary experiences, begin school farms and create agriculture leadership opportunities. We look forward to visiting these grant sites and watching students learn.”
Grants were received by:
- Albemarle County: Crozet Elementary School
- Alexandria: Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School
- Appomattox County: Appomattox Elementary School
- Bedford County: Montvale Elementary School
- Botetourt County: Lord Botetourt High School
- Caroline County: Bowling Green Elementary School
- Chesterfield County: Grange Hall Elementary School, Alberta Smith Elementary School, Spring Run Elementary School, J.B. Watkins Elementary School and Providence Middle School
- Fairfax County: Belvedere Elementary School, Centreville Elementary School and Justice High School
- Fauquier County: W.G. Coleman Elementary School
- Franklin County: Windy Gap Elementary School
- Fredericksburg: Fredericksburg United Methodist Preschool
- Giles County: Giles County Technology Center
- Grayson County: Grayson County High School and Grayson County CATE Center
- Hampton: Spratley Gifted Center, Hunter B. Jones Elementary School and George P. Phenix Elementary School
- Harrisonburg: Lacey Spring Elementary School and Stone Spring Elementary School
- Henrico County: Ruby F. Carver Elementary School, Maybeury Elementary School and Ratcliffe Elementary School
- Isle of Wight County: Isle of Wight Academy
- King William County: Cool Spring Primary School
- King William & King and Queen counties: King William/King and Queen 4-H
- Loudoun County: Frederick Douglass Elementary School and Potowmack Elementary School
- Lynchburg: R.S. Payne Elementary School
- Manassas: Grace E. Metz Middle School
- Newport News: Hampton Roads Academy
- Norfolk: Maury High School
- Northumberland County: Northumberland Elementary School
- Orange County: Gordon-Barbour Elementary School and Orange Elementary School
- Powhatan County: Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School
- Prince William County: The Nokesville School
- Richmond: J.B. Fisher Elementary School and Lucille Brown Middle School
- Roanoke County: Woodrow Wilson Middle School
- Rockingham County: Rockingham County Public Schools, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School and Spotswood High School
- Russell County: Honaker Elementary School
- Scott County: Dungannon Intermediate School
- Shenandoah County: Strasburg High School
- Southampton County: Southampton Middle School
- Spotsylvania County: Post Oak Middle School and Massaponax High School
- Stafford County: Hartwood Elementary School
- Suffolk: Mack Benn Elementary School, Elephant’s Fork Elementary School and Pioneer Elementary School
- Virginia Beach: Kempsville Meadows Elementary School and Seatack Elementary – An Achievable Dream Academy
- Washington County: Meadowview Elementary School and Rhea Valley Elementary School
Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.