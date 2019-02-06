Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom awards $10,000 in STEM grants

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 21 STEM grants to schools and 4-H chapters.

The funds total $10,000 and will provide 7,500 children and youth in 17 localities with an agriculture experience integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Projects include topics such as hydroponics, animal agriculture and leadership development.

Grants were made possible through funding by the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.

“This is a new grant program geared to integrate science, technology, engineering, agriculture and mathematics,” explained Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC senior education manager. “This is an expansion of the AITC grants program to allow more students to have an agricultural experience while simultaneously learning about STEM concepts.”

Grants were received by:

Bedford County: Staunton River High School

Brunswick County: Brunswick 4-H

Carroll County: Carroll 4-H, Carroll Middle School and Laurel Elementary School

Chesapeake: Great Bridge High School

Chesterfield County: Matoaca High School

Franklin County: Callaway Elementary School

Halifax County: Halifax County Middle School and Meadville Elementary School

Hampton: Hampton School Age Programs

Hanover County: Lee-Davis High School

Henrico County: Crestview Elementary School

Isle of Wight County: Windsor High School

Lee County: Dryden Elementary School

Louisa County: Louisa Middle School and Louisa High School

New Kent County: New Kent Elementary School

Stafford County: Rockhill Elementary School

Suffolk County: Booker T. Washington Elementary School

Williamsburg: J. Blaine Blayton Elementary School

Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit agclassroom.org/va/.

