Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom awards $10,000 in STEM grants
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 21 STEM grants to schools and 4-H chapters.
The funds total $10,000 and will provide 7,500 children and youth in 17 localities with an agriculture experience integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Projects include topics such as hydroponics, animal agriculture and leadership development.
Grants were made possible through funding by the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.
“This is a new grant program geared to integrate science, technology, engineering, agriculture and mathematics,” explained Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC senior education manager. “This is an expansion of the AITC grants program to allow more students to have an agricultural experience while simultaneously learning about STEM concepts.”
Grants were received by:
- Bedford County: Staunton River High School
- Brunswick County: Brunswick 4-H
- Carroll County: Carroll 4-H, Carroll Middle School and Laurel Elementary School
- Chesapeake: Great Bridge High School
- Chesterfield County: Matoaca High School
- Franklin County: Callaway Elementary School
- Halifax County: Halifax County Middle School and Meadville Elementary School
- Hampton: Hampton School Age Programs
- Hanover County: Lee-Davis High School
- Henrico County: Crestview Elementary School
- Isle of Wight County: Windsor High School
- Lee County: Dryden Elementary School
- Louisa County: Louisa Middle School and Louisa High School
- New Kent County: New Kent Elementary School
- Stafford County: Rockhill Elementary School
- Suffolk County: Booker T. Washington Elementary School
- Williamsburg: J. Blaine Blayton Elementary School
Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit agclassroom.org/va/.