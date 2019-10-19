Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom announces grant winners for educational projects
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 62 grants to 38 Virginia localities for the 2019-2020 school year.
Funding will be allocated to provide 25,000 youth with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, health and nutrition and leadership development.
“This year we had an outpouring of grant applicants reflecting pre-K through 12th grade education programs from schools across the commonwealth,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC senior education manager. “These schools and 4-H chapters will start gardens, provide nutrition and culinary experiences, begin school farms and create agriculture leadership opportunities. We look forward to visiting these grant sites and watching students learn.”
Grants were received by:
- Augusta County: Valley Career and Technical Center
- Botetourt County: Central Academy Middle School
- Carroll County: Carroll County Middle School
- Chesapeake: Grassfield Elementary School and Montessori Academy of Virginia
- Chesterfield County: Alberta Smith Elementary School, Crenshaw Elementary School, Grange Hall Elementary School, J.B. Watkins Elementary School, Providence Middle School and Manchester High School
- Clarke County: Johnson-Williams Middle School
- Fairfax County: Waynewood Elementary School
- Fauquier County: Kettle Run High School
- Franklin County: Franklin County High School and The Gereau Center for Applied Technology & Career Exploration
- Giles County: Giles County Technology Center
- Gloucester County: Achilles Elementary School
- Hampton: Jane H. Bryan Elementary School and Tyler Elementary School
- Hanover County: Hanover 4-H
- Harrisonburg: Keister Elementary School
- Henrico County: Dumbarton Elementary School and Holladay Elementary School
- Henry County: Axton Elementary School and Career Academy
- Isle of Wight County: Carrollton Elementary School, Isle of Wight Academy and Isle of Wight 4-H
- Loudoun County: Emerick Elementary School, Horizon Elementary School and Stratford Landing Elementary School
- Louisa County: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
- Mecklenburg County: Bluestone Middle School and Park View High School
- Newport News: Oliver C. Greenwood Elementary School
- Northampton County: Kiptopeke Elementary School and Northampton County 4-H
- Northumberland County: Northumberland County 4-H and Northumberland High School
- Orange County: Orange Elementary School
- Page County: Luray Elementary School
- Patrick County: Blue Ridge Elementary School
- Prince William County: Fred M. Lynn Middle School
- Richmond: J.B. Fisher Elementary School, Miles Jones Elementary School and Westover Hills Elementary School
- Rockingham County: Mountain View Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Elementary School
- Russell County: Honaker Elementary School
- Scott County: Dungannon Intermediate School
- Southampton County: Nottoway Elementary School and Southampton Middle School
- Spotsylvania County: Post Oak Middle School
- Stafford County: Gayle Middle School
- Staunton: Bessie Weller Elementary School
- Suffolk: Nansemond Parkway School, Northern Shores Elementary School, Oakland Elementary School and Pioneer Elementary School
- Virginia Beach: Kempsville Meadows Elementary School
- Waynesboro: Kate Collins Middle School
Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.