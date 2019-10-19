Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom announces grant winners for educational projects

Published Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 62 grants to 38 Virginia localities for the 2019-2020 school year.

Funding will be allocated to provide 25,000 youth with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, health and nutrition and leadership development.

“This year we had an outpouring of grant applicants reflecting pre-K through 12th grade education programs from schools across the commonwealth,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC senior education manager. “These schools and 4-H chapters will start gardens, provide nutrition and culinary experiences, begin school farms and create agriculture leadership opportunities. We look forward to visiting these grant sites and watching students learn.”

Grants were received by:

Augusta County: Valley Career and Technical Center

Botetourt County: Central Academy Middle School

Carroll County: Carroll County Middle School

Chesapeake: Grassfield Elementary School and Montessori Academy of Virginia

Chesterfield County: Alberta Smith Elementary School, Crenshaw Elementary School, Grange Hall Elementary School, J.B. Watkins Elementary School, Providence Middle School and Manchester High School

Clarke County: Johnson-Williams Middle School

Fairfax County: Waynewood Elementary School

Fauquier County: Kettle Run High School

Franklin County: Franklin County High School and The Gereau Center for Applied Technology & Career Exploration

Giles County: Giles County Technology Center

Gloucester County: Achilles Elementary School

Hampton: Jane H. Bryan Elementary School and Tyler Elementary School

Hanover County: Hanover 4-H

Harrisonburg: Keister Elementary School

Henrico County: Dumbarton Elementary School and Holladay Elementary School

Henry County: Axton Elementary School and Career Academy

Isle of Wight County: Carrollton Elementary School, Isle of Wight Academy and Isle of Wight 4-H

Loudoun County: Emerick Elementary School, Horizon Elementary School and Stratford Landing Elementary School

Louisa County: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Mecklenburg County: Bluestone Middle School and Park View High School

Newport News: Oliver C. Greenwood Elementary School

Northampton County: Kiptopeke Elementary School and Northampton County 4-H

Northumberland County: Northumberland County 4-H and Northumberland High School

Orange County: Orange Elementary School

Page County: Luray Elementary School

Patrick County: Blue Ridge Elementary School

Prince William County: Fred M. Lynn Middle School

Richmond: J.B. Fisher Elementary School, Miles Jones Elementary School and Westover Hills Elementary School

Rockingham County: Mountain View Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Elementary School

Russell County: Honaker Elementary School

Scott County: Dungannon Intermediate School

Southampton County: Nottoway Elementary School and Southampton Middle School

Spotsylvania County: Post Oak Middle School

Stafford County: Gayle Middle School

Staunton: Bessie Weller Elementary School

Suffolk: Nansemond Parkway School, Northern Shores Elementary School, Oakland Elementary School and Pioneer Elementary School

Virginia Beach: Kempsville Meadows Elementary School

Waynesboro: Kate Collins Middle School

Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.

Comments