Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom announces educational grant winners

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 62 grants to 44 Virginia localities for the 2020-21 school year.

Funding will be allocated to provide 22,000 youth with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, STEM, health, nutrition and leadership development.

“Grant applications for 2020 reflected the needs for both hands-on and virtual learning,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects—from the creation of division-wide virtual agri-science videos to revitalizing school gardens. We are pleased to have representation from pre-k through 12th-grade educators from across the commonwealth.”

Grants were received by:

Amelia County: Amelia County High School

Amherst County: Amherst Middle School

Appomattox County: Appomattox Elementary School and Appomattox High School

Augusta County: Valley Career and Technical Center

Bristol: Virginia High School

Buckingham County: Central Virginia Christian School

Campbell County: William Campbell Combined School

Caroline County: Bowling Green Elementary School and Madison Elementary School

Charlotte County: Randolph-Henry High School

Chesapeake: Deep Creek Central Elementary School and Great Bridge High School

Chesterfield County: Ecoff Elementary School, J.G. Hening Elementary School and Chesterfield Career and Technical Center

Covington: Edgemont Primary School

Culpeper County: Culpeper Middle School and Floyd T. Binns Middle School

Fauquier County: Liberty High School

Fluvanna County: Fluvanna Middle School

Franklin County: Ferrum Elementary School

Frederick County: Sherando High School

Fredericksburg: Walker-Grant Center

Giles County: Macy McClaugherty Elementary/Middle School and Giles Virginia Cooperative Extension

Gloucester County: Achilles Elementary School

Greensville County: Greensville/Emporia 4-H

Hampton: Hunter B. Andrews PreK-8 School and Phillips Elementary School

Harrisonburg: Lacey Spring Elementary School

Henrico County: Saint Mary’s Catholic School

Henry County: Bassett High School

Isle of Wight County: Windsor High School and Isle of Wight Academy

Lee County: Thomas Walker High School and Lee County Career and Technical Center

Louisa County: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Trevilians Elementary School and Louisa County High School

Lancaster/Northumberland County: Lancaster/Northumberland 4-H

Orange County: Orange Elementary School and Orange County High School

Pittsylvania County: Dan River High School

Powhatan County: Powhatan Middle School

Pulaski County: Pulaski County High School

Richmond County: Rappahannock High School

Rockingham County: J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, East Rockingham High School and Spotswood High School

Russell County: Honaker High School

Shenandoah County: North Fork Middle School

Southampton County: Southampton Middle School

Staunton: Bessie Weller Elementary School

Suffolk: Lakeland High School and Suffolk Public Schools

Virginia Beach: Children’s Learning Paradise, Hermitage Elementary School and Montessori Academy of Virginia

Warren County: Skyline High School

Washington County: Holston High School

Wythe County: Fort Chiswell High School

Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.

