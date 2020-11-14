Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom announces educational grant winners
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 62 grants to 44 Virginia localities for the 2020-21 school year.
Funding will be allocated to provide 22,000 youth with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, STEM, health, nutrition and leadership development.
“Grant applications for 2020 reflected the needs for both hands-on and virtual learning,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects—from the creation of division-wide virtual agri-science videos to revitalizing school gardens. We are pleased to have representation from pre-k through 12th-grade educators from across the commonwealth.”
Grants were received by:
- Amelia County: Amelia County High School
- Amherst County: Amherst Middle School
- Appomattox County: Appomattox Elementary School and Appomattox High School
- Augusta County: Valley Career and Technical Center
- Bristol: Virginia High School
- Buckingham County: Central Virginia Christian School
- Campbell County: William Campbell Combined School
- Caroline County: Bowling Green Elementary School and Madison Elementary School
- Charlotte County: Randolph-Henry High School
- Chesapeake: Deep Creek Central Elementary School and Great Bridge High School
- Chesterfield County: Ecoff Elementary School, J.G. Hening Elementary School and Chesterfield Career and Technical Center
- Covington: Edgemont Primary School
- Culpeper County: Culpeper Middle School and Floyd T. Binns Middle School
- Fauquier County: Liberty High School
- Fluvanna County: Fluvanna Middle School
- Franklin County: Ferrum Elementary School
- Frederick County: Sherando High School
- Fredericksburg: Walker-Grant Center
- Giles County: Macy McClaugherty Elementary/Middle School and Giles Virginia Cooperative Extension
- Gloucester County: Achilles Elementary School
- Greensville County: Greensville/Emporia 4-H
- Hampton: Hunter B. Andrews PreK-8 School and Phillips Elementary School
- Harrisonburg: Lacey Spring Elementary School
- Henrico County: Saint Mary’s Catholic School
- Henry County: Bassett High School
- Isle of Wight County: Windsor High School and Isle of Wight Academy
- Lee County: Thomas Walker High School and Lee County Career and Technical Center
- Louisa County: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Trevilians Elementary School and Louisa County High School
- Lancaster/Northumberland County: Lancaster/Northumberland 4-H
- Orange County: Orange Elementary School and Orange County High School
- Pittsylvania County: Dan River High School
- Powhatan County: Powhatan Middle School
- Pulaski County: Pulaski County High School
- Richmond County: Rappahannock High School
- Rockingham County: J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, East Rockingham High School and Spotswood High School
- Russell County: Honaker High School
- Shenandoah County: North Fork Middle School
- Southampton County: Southampton Middle School
- Staunton: Bessie Weller Elementary School
- Suffolk: Lakeland High School and Suffolk Public Schools
- Virginia Beach: Children’s Learning Paradise, Hermitage Elementary School and Montessori Academy of Virginia
- Warren County: Skyline High School
- Washington County: Holston High School
- Wythe County: Fort Chiswell High School
Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.