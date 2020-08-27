Virginia AFL-CIO endorses Dr. Cameron Webb in Fifth District race

The Virginia AFL-CIO has announced its endorsement of Dr. Cameron Webb in the race for the Fifth District congressional seat.

In its endorsement, the AFL-CIO highlighted Webb’s commitment to advocacy on behalf of workers: “We look forward to working with you as we work together to support Virginia’s working families.”

“As the son of a teacher—and having worked for a union, myself—I have seen first-hand what essential work unions like the AFL-CIO do in supporting our workers and communities. I’m honored to be endorsed by the Virginia AFL-CIO. They truly live up to their motto of being ‘A voice for Virginia’s working families’” said Dr. Cameron Webb. “With the support of the Virginia AFL-CIO, I look forward to flipping the seat this fall and being a partner for them and all of Virginia’s working families in the halls of Congress.”

