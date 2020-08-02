Virginia AEE: Energy storage is key for Virginia’s grid resilience

Published Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, 9:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Advanced Energy Economy submitted comments to the State Corporation Commission related to its docket on energy storage deployment, highlighting how energy storage has a critical role to play in Virginia’s energy transition, driven by the recently enacted Virginia Clean Economy Act.

“This is a pivotal moment for the energy storage market in Virginia. At 3.1 gigawatts, the storage targets enacted in the VCEA are some of the most ambitious in the county. It is critical that the Commission establish clear and near-term interim targets that create market certainty and attract the storage industry to invest and grow in Virginia,” said Harry Godfrey, executive director of Virginia AEE. “The interim targets and regulations that the SCC is developing will play a critical role in helping to shape this storage market.”

“Energy storage can serve a wide variety of needs, from enhancing grid resilience and to meeting peak capacity needs, to providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional (and costly) transmission and distribution investments,” Godfrey said. “The regulations that the Commission establishes through this proceeding need to ensure that the many benefits of storage are fully realized.”

“These targets and regulations should spur deployment of storage in front of and behind the meter, as a non-wires alternative, and as a substitute for conventional peaking power plants,” said Godfrey. “Ultimately, catalyzing a robust, competitive storage market in Virginia will benefit the Commonwealth’s economy, save ratepayers money, and reduce emissions.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments