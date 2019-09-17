Virginia Advanced Energy Economy on Northam, clean energy

Published Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019, 9:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Advanced Energy Economy reacted today to Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order calling for the Commonwealth to use 100% clean energy to meet its electric power needs by 2050.

The governor’s plan includes more immediate goals focused on the deployment of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and battery storage over the next decade.

“We applaud the governor for setting clear goals and driving Virginia’s transition to 100% clean energy,” said Harry Godfrey, Executive Director of Virginia AEE. “We are confident that, using an array of advanced energy technologies, we can readily meet the Governor’s goal while helping to save money for Virginia families and businesses and grow our economy.”

The Governor’s Executive Order also focused on workforce development, calling for development of a plan to help more Virginians move into the advanced energy industry. “More than 100,000 workers across the Commonwealth are already employed by the advanced energy industry in Virginia, and companies expect to add 7% more jobs this year alone,” noted Godfrey. “We welcome the Administration’s focus on moving more Virginia’s into this growing sector, creating new prosperity and a diversified economy across the Commonwealth.”

Over the past several years, Virginia AEE has worked alongside lawmakers, regulators, and other stakeholders to help accelerate the growth of Virginia’s advanced energy economy. The Governor’s Executive Order marks the next step, but challenges remain. “Advanced energy technologies, from wind and solar to energy efficiency, battery storage, and demand response, are ready to go. They can compete with conventional energy resources today,” said Godfrey. “But to drive investment and achieve these goals, the Governor and other policymakers in Richmond need to continue to lower barriers to entry and create greater market certainty.”

About AEE and Virginia AEE

In Virginia, Advanced Energy Economy (AEE) operates as Virginia Advanced Energy Economy (Virginia AEE), a group of businesses that are making the energy we use secure, clean, and affordable. Virginia AEE seeks to drive the development of advanced energy to boost the state’s economy and competitiveness by working to remove policy barriers, identify market growth opportunities, encourage market-based policies, establish public and private partnerships, and serve as the voice for companies innovating in the advanced energy sector. Track industry news @AEEnet and @VA_AEE.