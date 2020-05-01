Virginia adds Mississippi State grad transfer QB Keytaon Thompson for 2020

Mississippi State grad transfer quarterback Keytaon Thompson is transferring to Virginia, and will have two years of eligibility beginning this fall.

Thompson appeared in 20 career games for Mississippi State over the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, though he appeared in just one game in 2019, which he was able to use as a redshirt year.

A consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school, Thompson was 2-0 as a starter, including leading the Bulldogs to a 31-27 win over he Lamar Jackson-led Louisville Cardinals in the 2017 Taxslayer Bowl, rushing for three scores and tying a MSU bowl record.

Thompson was recruited to Starkville by former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen, who is now at Florida, and saw quite a bit of action under Mullen as a true freshman.

Thompson played in 10 games in 2017, throwing for 388 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 446 yards and six scores on the ground. In nine games (one start) in 2018, Thompson threw for 458 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 226 yards and four scores.

Thompson recorded three 100-yard rushing games and tallied 672 rushing yards, while averaging 6.8 yards per rush for his career. He also has passed for 846 yards and eight touchdowns for his career.

A finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year as a high-school senior in 2016, Thompson notched 10,737 yards of total offense and accounted for 149 touchdowns during his prep career. He finished his senior season completing 198-of-331 passes for 3,825 yards and 46 touchdowns while rushing 152 times for 1,434 yards and 26 touchdowns.

