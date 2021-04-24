Virginia adds graduate transfer cornerback Josh Hayes for the 2021 season

Virginia Football program has added North Dakota State graduate transfer cornerback Josh Hayes to the roster for the 2021 fall season.

Hayes has signed grant-in-aid documents and will enroll at UVA this summer. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Hayes is set to graduate from North Dakota State this spring with a degree in university studies with minors in psychology, as well as in human development and family science. He leaves North Dakota State after playing in 52 career games and helping the Bison win three FCS national championships (2017, 2018, 2019).

Hayes made 22 straight starts at cornerback, including six this spring. He was named second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference in 2019 after making 59 tackles. Hayes broke up 10 passes and intercepted two more as NDSU led all of FCS in fewest passing yards per game (138.6) in 2019.

In three seasons, Hayes made 132 career tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and defended 21 passes, which includes two career interceptions. He made seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and broke up a pass in the FCS national championship game victory over JMU in 2019. He also made three tackles and forced a fumble during the Bison’s 2017 FCS national title-winning game over JMU.

A 2017 graduate of Lake Gibson High School, Hayes was high school teammates UVA offensive guard Zachary Teter. He was a three-year letterman and two-year starter under coaches Keith DeMyer and Doug DeMyer at Lake Gibson.

Hayes logged 67 tackles with five pass breakups and four interceptions in 2016, while also recovering one fumble and blocked two kicks. He was part of a Class 6A state runner-up team that went 9-0 in the regular season and finished 13-1. Hayes left Lake Gibson with seven career interceptions with 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three recoveries. He also competed in track and field while in high school.

