Virginia adds Central Michigan grad transfer tight end Tony Poljan for 2020 season

Central Michigan grad transfer tight end Tony Poljan will enroll at the University of Virginia and be eligible to play football for the Cavaliers in 2020.

Poljan, a converted quarterback, earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2019 after catching 33 passes for 496 yards and four touchdowns for the Chippewas.

The 6’7”, 260-pounder opened the 2018 season as the starting quarterback for CMU before making the move to tight end. As a quarterback, Poljan amassed 703 passing yards on 89-of-168 passing with two touchdowns during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He also rushed 91 times for 248 yards and two more sores.

Poljan comes to UVA with 45 career receptions for 718 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

A Lansing, Mich., native, Poljan attended Lansing Catholic where he completed 390-of-670 passes for 6,090 yards and threw 58 touchdowns in his career. He also ran for 3,118 yards on 500 carries and scored 58 touchdowns while being named the Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015.

Poljan was rated as an ESPN 300 recruit his senior year and earned first-team all-state honors. He earned four letters in football, four letters in track and field and three more in basketball, where he was a 1,000-point scorer.

