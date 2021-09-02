Virginia ABC, VDACS to celebrate September as Virginia Spirits Month

Virginia ABC and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will celebrate September as Virginia Spirits Month.

The monthlong observance recognizes Virginia as the Birthplace of American Spirits, with the first batch of whiskey distilled here in 1620. The celebration also shines a light on the more than 70 craft distilleries that call Virginia home.

“Virginia-made spirits are recognized and celebrated nationally and globally as craft spirits have risen in popularity,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We are proud to support a talented community of distillers here in the commonwealth.”

With over 70 percent of the grains used to produce Virginia spirits grown in Virginia, the distilled spirits industry also fuels Virginia’s agricultural industry and local farmers. Currently, the industry brings in more than $163 million in economic impact to Virginia and employs about 1,500 of its citizens.

“We are proud to celebrate the strong partnership between the commonwealth’s distilleries and Virginia agriculture. Grains and other raw materials from our farmers are the foundation for producing spirits, so when you purchase Virginia Spirits, you are supporting local farmers and rural economies,” said VDACS Commissioner Brad Copenhaver. “We are also very thankful for the Virginia distillers who have selflessly and heroically aided doctors, nurses, first responders, and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing hand sanitizer.”

Virginia ABC will be celebrating Virginia Spirits Month with a “Virginia Spirits Day” promotion on Thursday, Sept. 9. Customers can save 20 percent off the regular price of nine select Virginia-made products in any ABC store or online. Purchases are limited to three bottles per product per customer, while supplies last.

For a full list of products, and more information on Virginia distilleries, spirits and cocktail recipes, visit: www.abc.virginia.gov/products/virginia-products.