Virginia ABC stores relax COVID-19 mitigation measures

Virginia ABC stores aligned with the Commonwealth in lifting COVID-19 social distancing requirements on Friday.

Following updated guidance from the CDC and an announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia ABC stores will no longer require customers to stand six feet apart.

“Virginia has made great progress in the fight against COVID-19, and we’re happy to be taking these steps to return to pre-pandemic operations in our stores,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Vaccination is key to the Commonwealth’s success in this fight, and we echo Gov. Northam’s call to encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

As of May 15, fully vaccinated customers and employees are no longer required to wear a face mask in ABC stores. Fully vaccinated means more than two weeks have passed since receiving the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or more than two weeks have passed after receiving a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

Unvaccinated customers and employees will still be required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering. ABC will not require proof of vaccination from customers. Anyone who has not yet made arrangements to get vaccinated can do so online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Some safety measures recommended for retailers by the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC will remain in place in all 394 stores. These include:

Plexiglas shields at registers

Daily cleaning and sanitizing with particular attention to most frequented areas, including checkout counters and high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs and

Hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use.

As an alternative to in-store shopping, customers can place orders online at www.abc.virginia.gov for curbside pickup or home delivery in nearly all areas of the Commonwealth.

