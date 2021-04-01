Virginia ABC Stores closed Easter Sunday

All Virginia ABC stores will be closed on Sunday, April 4, in observance of the Easter holiday.

The retail outlets will be open Saturday, April 3, from noon to regular closing hours and will reopen after Easter at noon on Monday, April 5.

April 5 is also Mini Monday, when customers can receive a complimentary 50ml bottle of Jameson Cold Brew Whiskey & Coffee with any purchase (online or in-store) of $25 or more in spirits or wine.

Customers can shop ahead of Easter Sunday in-store or online with curbside pickup or home delivery in select areas. A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 392 stores—including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location—can be found on the website at www.abc.virginia.gov.

