Virginia ABC spreads holiday cheer: Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

Virginia ABC will celebrate the holiday shopping season with discounts on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).

The Black Friday deal will feature 20% off when customers spend $100 or more (pre-tax) in any Virginia ABC store (including temporary holiday mall shops). The discount applies to all products, including miniatures, gift sets and top-shelf specialty items.

Each qualifying purchase will also include a complimentary holiday bottle bag that holds up to four 750 ml bottles, while supplies last. The sale does not apply to licensee purchases.

On Cyber Monday, Virginia ABC will offer an online-only promotion through its website www.abc.virginia.gov.

Customers can save 20% when they spend $100 or more online. The sale does not apply to licensee purchases.

More information on upcoming ABC promotions, store locations and hours, and an online catalog of products can be found at www.abc.virginia.gov.

