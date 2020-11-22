Virginia ABC shipping to customers in Richmond, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads

Customers in select areas of Richmond, Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads can enjoy the convenience of having spirits, mixers and Virginia wines shipped directly to their homes as part of a pilot initiative from the Virginia ABC.

Shipping is currently available to residents living within the delivery zones in the cities of Richmond, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, and the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield, Fairfax and Loudoun, as well as portions of Fauquier, Prince William, Southampton and Isle of Wight.

“Home shipping is a priority for Virginia ABC, not only as a way of meeting our customers’ needs and expectations for convenience and service but also to provide an additional contactless way to receive our products,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “During this pilot, we will gather insight into customer demand and operational capabilities. This experience will help us to continue to improve our processes and explore the potential for expanding the service to other areas of the state in 2021.”

Online customers whose home address falls in the shipping zone of the following five ABC stores are able to participate:

Living within a 15-mile radius of store 99 at 378 Elden Street in Herndon

Living within a 25-mile radius of: Store 86 at 2610 Buford Road in Richmond Store 136 at 32-F Catoctin Circle in Leesburg Store 349 at 237 South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake Store 377 at 3575 Bridge Road, Suite 29 in Suffolk



Customers who wish to have products shipped to their residence must use ABC’s online ordering platform located at abc.virginia.gov and follow these steps:

Select one of the five shipping stores using the store finder toolor the “My Store” link in the header. Click “Make This My Store.” Add products to your cart. Go to the checkout screen and select “Ship to My Home.” Enter home shipping information on the checkout page. This validates whether your address is eligible for shipping from your selected store.

There is a limit to the number of orders a store can process each day. Once that limit has been reached, “Ship to My Home” will no longer be available on the store’s website. Customers may still pick up their order via curbside or in-store. Specialty items, including highly sought bourbons, whiskies and other small-batch spirits offerings, are not available for home shipping at this time.

For eligible residences, if an order is placed at one of the five pilot shipping stores Monday through Thursday before 2 p.m., it will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 2 p.m. are not guaranteed to arrive the next day. Orders placed Friday through Sunday may take 2-3 days to arrive. All shipping will be through UPS. The person accepting the package must be 21 years of age or older. The package may be accepted by another adult as long as the person is over 21 and shows a valid ID.

There is a $10 minimum for home shipping orders and a maximum order limit of 12 bottles. All orders will be assessed a $10 flat rate for shipping and a $2.50 per bottle fee, which covers the specialized packaging intended to protect the products.

Customers whose home address is not in a shipping zone for one of the five stores listed above are encouraged to place an order online and use curbside pickup or purchase items in the store. Business locations and ABC licensees are not currently eligible for this service.

