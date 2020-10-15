Virginia ABC receives national awards for marketing, logistics innovations

Virginia ABC was recently honored with two awards for its innovation and excellence in marketing and logistics initiatives over the past year by StateWays Magazine, a national industry publication for alcohol control states.

It is an unprecedented win as the magazine usually does not give multiple awards to one agency.

ABC received the Best Retail Innovation award for its 2019 September Spirits Month promotion, in partnership with the Virginia Distillers Association and the Best Distribution Innovation award for its Supplier and Carrier Scorecard initiatives.

In 2019, ABC’s Marketing Division expanded the celebration of Virginia Spirits Month and National Bourbon Heritage Month in September by creating a promotion named “September Spirits Month” that included two discount days called “Virginia Spirits Day” and “Spirited Bourbon Day.” The promotion featured 20% off 10 selected products in each category both in stores and online and was created in partnership with the Virginia Distillers Association and bourbon producers across the U.S. The campaign drove an increase in statewide sales of 10 selected Virginia spirits by an average of 1,096% over the previous year for a total of $101,315. Sales for the 10 selected bourbons increased by an average of 5,684% for a total of $385,705. Best Distribution Innovation – Supplier and Carrier Scorecards: ABC’s Logistics Division launched an initiative in July 2018 called “Supplier Scorecards” to measure individual suppliers’ effectiveness in delivering products to ABC’s warehouse. In 2019, a complementary initiative was created called “Carrier Scorecards.” Both scorecards hold suppliers and carriers accountable, keep warehouse inventories on track and help ABC formulate marketing and promotional decisions. Through the implementation of these two initiatives, ABC has been able to​ increase receiving and delivery efficiencies and decrease the number of supplier and carrier violations. Within the first few months of ABC introducing Supplier Scorecards, suppliers incurred 138 violations. Over the past 12 months, the average number of violations has dropped to 70, with a low of 53 and a high of 84 violations.

ABC received the Best Consumer Education Program for the 2018 Holiday Marketing Campaign in 2019 and Best Distribution Innovation for streamlined warehouse efficiency and processes in 2018 from StateWays Magazine.

These awards are presented annually by StateWays Magazine to recognize control state agencies that are leading innovation in the industry.

Profiles of all of the award winners are included in the magazine’s fall issue.

A ceremony is set to take place at the virtual National Alcohol Beverage Control Association’s Administrators Conference that will take place Oct. 19-21.

