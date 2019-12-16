Virginia ABC promotes 10 Bureau of Law Enforcement employees

The Virginia ABC Bureau of Law Enforcement recognized 10 employees who recently received promotions at a ceremony on Dec. 3.

The ceremony, which was held at ABC’s Headquarters in Richmond, recognized eight sworn agents and two employees who were promoted within the last year. Their length of service to ABC ranges as far back as 1993.

The following individuals were recognized (new titles following their names):

Donnie W. Brown, deputy chief of field operations, Richmond Regional Office

Anthony R. Jimenez, special agent in charge, Richmond and Fredericksburg regional offices

Barbara A. Storm, special agent in charge, Alexandria Regional Office

Anthony T. Jankowski, assistant special agent in charge, Alexandria Regional Office

Dawn M. Hanks, assistant special agent in charge, Hampton Regional Office

John G. Sandhofer, assistant special agent in charge, Richmond and Fredericksburg regional offices

Sergey I. Solodyankin, assistant special agent in charge, Charlottesville and Staunton regional offices

David C. Miller, assistant special agent in charge, Richmond Regional Office

Christopher M. Linton, manager of Licensing, Records and Tax Management

Pamela Norris, tax management manager

Virginia ABC’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill, Bureau of Law Enforcement Chief Thomas Kirby and Senior Special Agent David Huff gave remarks honoring the newly promoted agents and employees as family and friends gathered to celebrate their achievements.

Huff recognized that ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement is a dynamic, highly trained law enforcement organization, which is representative of the diversity the commonwealth.

“These folks are truly the best of the best,” Kirby said. “Not only do I thank them for their service, but I’d also like to thank their families for their sacrifices in allowing their loved ones to serve and protect the commonwealth.”

“Their shared commitment to Virginia ABC is evident,” Hill said. “I appreciate their willingness to serve as leaders in this organization. It is through their efforts that we will maintain a professional public safety organization that provides regulation and education for our licensees, enhancing public safety and maintaining a sustainable business environment.”

Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement is a fully accredited law enforcement agency whose agents work directly with more than 18,000 ABC-licensed businesses to address non-compliance issues and reduce criminal activities involving alcohol.

Their expertise in Virginia’s alcoholic beverage control laws and regulations makes them a valuable resource for future and existing ABC licensees. The Bureau has nine regional enforcement offices around the state.

