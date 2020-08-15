Virginia ABC offering BOLT program online

Published Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, 9:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia ABC has launched a new, online version of a program aimed at preventing substance use among middle school-age youth, Being Outstanding Leaders Together Against Drugs and Alcohol (BOLT).

The revamped program, which was first offered in 2014, provides educators free training and resources designed to serve as a guide to preventing youth substance use at this pivotal developmental stage. BOLT was created to dovetail with the Virginia Department of Education Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Standards of Learning (SOLs) and support middle school prevention activities including in-classroom curriculum instruction and participation in substance use awareness campaigns.

“Middle school is a time when many students are exposed to alcohol and other drugs for the first time,” said ABC Education and Prevention Manager Katie Crumble. “BOLT allows us to effectively reach this critical age group and equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to make healthy life choices.”

The goals for BOLT include increasing students’ ability to:

demonstrate knowledge of the effects of alcohol and other drugs on the body and brain.

identify substance use consequences.

understand the importance of peer leadership and positive decision making.

recognize youth substance use influences and the key concepts of social providing and peer pressure.

With uncertainty about students returning to the classroom still lingering in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, BOLT materials are being offered in formats to incorporate in both in-person and distance learning lesson plans. Classroom resources can be presented through screen share, and worksheets can be uploaded to a school’s online platform for distribution.

For more information about ABC’s BOLT program and additional resources to address the prevention of youth substance use, visit www.abc.virginia.gov/education/programs/bolt.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments