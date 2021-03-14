Virginia ABC announces Van Winkle product lotteries

Several products from the highly collectible Van Winkle line will be available for the opportunity to purchase through a Virginia ABC online lottery in March and April.

Virginia ABC customers will have the opportunity to enter online to win the chance to purchase Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, 20 Year and 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbons, as well as Old Rip Van Winkle 13 Year Rye, a new offering for ABC.

Each online lottery entry form will be available for five days. Winners will be selected at random in a drawing from all valid entries received during the lottery entry period. All entries received during each five-day entry period will have an equal opportunity to win.

The lottery is open both to individual residents 21 and older and licensed mixed beverage establishments only. At the time of purchase, winners must present a valid Virginia photo ID. The name and address on the photo ID must both match the name and address on the winner’s entry.

Since licensee sales typically make up 18 percent of ABC’s business, a proportional number of bottles is set aside for licensees.

Separate drawings are held for retail customers and licensee customers.

The dates for each online lottery, number of bottles available and product prices are as follows:

March 18-22

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year ($299.99) – three bottles available (two retail, one licensee)

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year ($199.99) – 126 bottles available (101 retail, 25 licensee)

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year ($119.99) – 137 bottles available (113 retail, 24 licensee)

April 7-11

Old Rip Van Winkle 13 Year Rye ($119.99) – 300 bottles available (240 retail, 60 licensee)

Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year ($79.99) – 1,449 bottles available (1,159 retail, 290 licensee)

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year ($69.99) – 462 bottles available (370 retail, 92 licensee)

All lottery entries must include the store number and address where the bottle should be delivered for customer purchase and pick up. Lottery entrants are encouraged to determine this location before submitting their entry.

Lottery information is available at www.abc.virginia.gov/products/limited-availability/lottery.

