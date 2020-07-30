Virginia ABC announces Summer Cyber Sale Aug. 5

Virginia ABC will hold its first ever Summer Cyber Sale on Wednesday, Aug. 5, featuring 20 percent off all online purchases of $100 or more.

The promotion will be available Aug. 5 from midnight until 11:59 p.m., with the discount automatically applied at checkout once the $100 minimum is reached.

All products available for online ordering will be eligible for the discount, while supplies last.

Products that do not display an “Add to Cart” button are unavailable for online ordering. Customers can choose to pick up their order in their local store or schedule a time for curbside pickup of their online order at least two hours after the order is placed.

Currently 370 of 389 ABC stores offer curbside pickup. Customers who opt for in-store pickup are required to wear a face mask or face covering and observe social distancing when inside the store.

Customers can place online orders and browse ABC’s catalog of more than 3,000 products online at www.abc.virginia.gov/products.

