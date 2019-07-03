Virginia ABC announces store hours for July 4

Virginia ABC stores will open as regularly scheduled on Thursday, July 4, but in honor of the Independence Day holiday, will close early at 6 p.m.

All stores will be open regular hours on Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5.

A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 376 stores, as well as available products in each store, can be found on the agency’s website at www.abc.virginia.gov.

Virginia ABC encourages those consuming alcoholic beverages for the Fourth of July holiday to celebrate responsibly and never drink and drive.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google