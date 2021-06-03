Virginia ABC announces campaign to pick a Virginia-made spirit for its time capsule

Virginia ABC is getting ready for a move into its new headquarters in Hanover County later this month.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the authority is filling a time capsule to be buried at the new location and is seeking Virginians’ help deciding which of Virginia’s finest distilled spirits should be included in the capsule.

“We love all Virginia-made spirits,” said Travis Hill, Virginia ABC’s chief executive officer. “We think they all deserve to be included, but the time capsule will only hold one bottle and we need Virginians’ help picking which one that will be.”

Beginning today and continuing through June 13, Virginians can participate in a one-question, online survey using this link, that will allow them to write in their favorite Virginia-made spirit. The survey link will also be posted on the authority’s website on the Virginia products page.

A bottle of the distilled spirit receiving the most votes will be placed in the time capsule along with other Virginia ABC memorabilia and buried at the new ABC headquarters in Hanover County at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The time capsule and its contents are to remain buried for 100 years.

