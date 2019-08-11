Violinist Tim Summers to speak at New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop will host a talk with Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival violinist Tim Summers on Monday, Sept. 16, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This event is free to attend.

Since Summers and cellist Raphael Bell founded the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival 20 years ago, there has been dizzying change in the musical world. The availability of sheet music online, the flood of streaming music, the ubiquity of electronic music and amplification, the fantasy and reality of European “canonical” roots, the struggle between personal and artificial memory—each of these issues alone contains seeds of a revolution as digitalization reveals the depths of its consequences.

Being a traveling musician gives a particular perspective, with cross-cultural experience and matters of show business and performance in constant play. Playing selections from Bach and Berio, Tim will offer insights into what musicians do, why they do it, and how music continues to resonate.

Since 2009 Summers has been a member of the celebrated Mahler Chamber Orchestra, traveling and performing with the orchestra across the globe. A graduate of Harvard and The Juilliard School, Summers teaches violin and improvisation on the faculty of the Universität der Künste in Berlin where he lives with his wife, also a violinist, and young son.

Every year he returns to Charlottesville, his hometown, for the annual Festival, which will celebrate its 20th season this September.

Find out more at cvillechambermusic.org.

