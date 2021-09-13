Villar, Tostado power Squirrels to win in home finale

In the final home game of the season, David Villar and Frankie Tostado combined for seven RBIs to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 10-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (55-52) scored multiple runs in three of the first five innings against the RubberDucks (70-43) and split the final home series of the season.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the second, Villar lined a two-RBI single. Tostado launched a ground-rule double in the next at-bat that scored a run and pushed Richmond ahead, 3-0.

The Squirrels brought around three more runs in the third inning off an RBI double from Simon Whiteman and a two-run single off the bat of Villar to open a 6-0 lead.

In the fourth, George Valera grounded an RBI single to get Akron on the scoreboard.

Richmond responded with a four-run fifth inning to grow the lead to 10-1. Villar lined a two-RBI double. Tostado followed with a two-run homer to left, his 13th of the season.

Villar finished the night with four RBIs and went 3-for-4. Tostado had three RBIs and two hits.

In the sixth, Valera hit a sac fly and Ike Freeman drove an RBI single to cut the deficit to 10-3.

Richmond reliever Ryan Walker entered in the sixth and struck out the two batters he faced.

With Joey Marciano pitching, Jose Fermin punched an RBI single that scored Victor Nova from third base and closed the score to 10-4.

Michael Plassmeyer (Win, 3-8) tossed 5.1 innings in his final home start, allowing seven hits and three runs with six strikeouts.

Walker, R.J. Dabovich and Patrick Ruotolo all tossed scoreless outings while combining for six strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

Akron starter Joey Cantillo (Loss, 0-1) gave up a run over 1.1 innings with three walks allowed and three strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before embarking on a six-game road trip against the Erie SeaWolves to conclude the 2021 season. Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from UPMC Park with right-hander Akeel Morris (5-0, 3.95) starting for Richmond opposed by Erie left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz (0-4, 3.71).