Videos, podcast, newsletter highlight Interstate 81 improvements

Published Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, 4:55 pm

There are three new ways to keep up with Improve81, the $2 billion capital improvement program for Interstate 81 in Virginia.

The first in a series of videos, podcasts and newsletters are now available on the News & Multimedia page of Improve81.org.

The video and podcast focus on upcoming improvements at the Troutville Safety Rest Area along I-81 southbound near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County. These materials show and tell how ramp extensions and increased truck parking will improve safety and traffic flow. Future videos and podcasts will highlight other capital projects and operational improvements.

The “81 Insider” newsletter offers articles, interviews and photos about current and upcoming projects. It also profiles the men and women who are working to make these improvements along the I-81 corridor in Virginia. The newsletter will be distributed several times a year. Click the link above to view the December 2020 edition and to sign up for email delivery of future issues.

The I-81 Corridor Improvement Program was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The $2 billion package of targeted improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.

Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, timelines and details about projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.

