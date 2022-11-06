Menu
video uva footballs big three was mia and its coach cant use timeouts right
Sports

Video: UVA Football’s Big Three was MIA, and its coach can’t use timeouts right

Chris Graham
Published:

UVA was missing its top three receivers – Lavel Davis Jr., Keytaon Thompson and Dontavyion Wicks – in its 31-28 loss to #17 North Carolina on Saturday. Was this what it looked like it might be?

AFP editor Chris Graham talks through why they were out, coach Tony Elliott’s decisions to burn timeouts on two fourth-quarter punts ahead of an ill-advised onside kick, and the ugly display by two defensive linemen who got personal fouls on UNC kneeldowns.

Watch

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

