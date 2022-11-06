Video: UVA Football’s Big Three was MIA, and its coach can’t use timeouts right

UVA was missing its top three receivers – Lavel Davis Jr., Keytaon Thompson and Dontavyion Wicks – in its 31-28 loss to #17 North Carolina on Saturday. Was this what it looked like it might be?

AFP editor Chris Graham talks through why they were out, coach Tony Elliott’s decisions to burn timeouts on two fourth-quarter punts ahead of an ill-advised onside kick, and the ugly display by two defensive linemen who got personal fouls on UNC kneeldowns.

Watch