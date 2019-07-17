Video: Mark Richt talks ACC Network gig, Coastal Division race

Former Miami coach Mark Richt talks at the 2019 ACC Kickoff about his new ACC Network gig, and shares his thoughts on UVA as the favorite in the Coastal Division race.

