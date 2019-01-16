Video: Highlights from #1 UVA 81-59 win over #7 Virginia Tech

Published Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, 11:44 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net


News From Around the Web


Shop Google






Comments