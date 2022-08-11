Video footage shows man breaking into Willy’s Ice Cream in the River City

Rebecca Barnabi
This man broke into Willy Ice Cream on Main Street in Waynesboro late Wednesday night. Courtesy of Willy’s Ice Cream.

Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a break-in last night at Willy’s Ice Cream on Main Street.

At 12:20 a.m. Wednesday night a man broke the front window of the beloved ice cream store, opened cabinets, dumped trash on the floor and stole items.

Willy’s closed during the day Wednesday as the investigation began, but was open again Thursday at its regular time of noon.

In business for 27 years, this is the first time Willy’s has been the victim of a break-in.

The video and more photos can be viewed on Willy’s Facebook page. If you know the man in the photo, contact Waynesboro Police Department.


Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.