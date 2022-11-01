Menu
video are virginia republicans trying to scare black voters from going to the polls
Politics

Video: Are Virginia Republicans trying to scare black voters from going to the polls?

Chris Graham
Published:

The Virginia NAACP is pressing Attorney General Jason Miyares to be more forthcoming on his Election Integrity Unit, which he says is an effort to prevent election cheating, but the NAACP thinks could be an effort to prevent people of color from voting.

AFP editor Chris Graham explores the topic, then reports on the affidavit filed in the attack on Paul Pelosi, the disgusting response from Republican leaders and conservative commentators, and the claims from fake news blonde Lara Logan that elites are “dining on the blood of children.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

