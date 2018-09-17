Video: AFP coverage of Waynesboro South River flooding
AFP editor Chris Graham reports from several locations in Waynesboro, Va., impacted by South River flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Florence.
Published Monday, Sep. 17, 2018, 4:41 pm
Front Page » Events » Video: AFP coverage of Waynesboro South River flooding
Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook
Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
AFP editor Chris Graham reports from several locations in Waynesboro, Va., impacted by South River flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Florence.
AugustaFreePress.com covers Waynesboro, Staunton, Augusta County and surrounding areas in Virginia.
© 2002-2018 Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy