Video: AFP coverage of Waynesboro South River flooding

Published Monday, Sep. 17, 2018, 4:41 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

AFP editor Chris Graham reports from several locations in Waynesboro, Va., impacted by South River flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

Shop Google



Comment

News From Around the Web