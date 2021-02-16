VHSL wrestling, swimming events for Thursday postponed with weather pending

Published Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, 2:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Due to impending weather forecasts for areas throughout the Commonwealth calling for heavy snow and ice for Wednesday evening through Thursday, the Class 3 and Class 5 Wrestling and the Class 1/2 and Class 5 Swimming championships scheduled for Thursday have been postponed until further notice.

The decision to postpone the event was made with the safety of VHSL competitors, coaches, officials, tournament management team, and media covering the championships in mind.

“Due to the uncertainty and changing weather forecasts across the state this week, we will continue to monitor the weather forecast models before announcing the make-up dates,” said VHSL executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Safety for all those involved in our championships will always guide our decisions.”

Swim Championships

Class 1 & 2 Combined: Feb. 18 at Christiansburg Aquatic Center Postponed; Reschedule Date: TBD

Class 5: Feb. 18 at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center Postponed; Reschedule Date: TBD

Wrestling Championships

Class 3: Feb. 18, at Salem Civic Center Postponed; Reschedule Date: TBD

Class 5: Feb. 18 at Virginia Beach Sports Center Postponed; Reschedule Date: TBD

Related

Comments