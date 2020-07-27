VHSL: Sports delayed until December, football moved to spring

The Virginia High School League voted Monday to push the start of the 2020-2021 sports season back to Dec. 14, and to move the start of football season to March.

“We all understand the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation. The Condensed Interscholastic Plan Leaves open the opportunity to play all sports in all three seasons if Virginia moves beyond Phase III and/or Phase III guidelines are revised and High Risk Activities are allowed,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “This plan also allows schools the opportunity to open the year and get school started and deal with issues such as schedules, academic plans, transportation, dealing with possible outbreaks of COVID in the school.

The VHSL Executive Committee meeting in special session today voted (34-1-0) to move forward with Model 3 in its re-opening of sports and activities for the 2020-2021 school year

This model leaves all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.

Model 3 – Condensed Interscholastic Plan

Season 1 (Winter) Dec. 14 – Feb. 20 (First Contest Date – Dec. 28)

basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim/dive, wrestling

basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim/dive, wrestling Season 2 (Fall) Feb. 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)

cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball

cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field

