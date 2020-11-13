VHSL response to new statewide measures to contain COVID-19

VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun responded today to the news of Gov. Ralph Northam’s new statewide measure to contain COVID-19, including a limit from 250 to 25 spectators for in-person gatherings.

“We want to make it very clear that the governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to “spectators” and not participants at those events,” Haun said. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”

The VHSL will provide a more detailed update on the news on Monday.

