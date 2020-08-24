VHSL releases draft for Championships + 1 calendar

The VHSL Executive Committee met in a special work session Monday to discuss schedule options for regular season and postseason championships under the Condensed Interscholastic Plan.

After meeting with coaches, athletic directors/principals, and superintendent representatives from the respective regions over the past 10 days, the VHSL staff drafted a working plan “Championships + 1” schedule for the FY 2021 Athletic and Academic Activities and presented those findings to the Executive Committee.

“I want to be clear that this work session was not intended to produce a final plan. The purpose of the work session was to provide a draft to the Executive Committee for the FY2021 sports and academic season and for the process of building a plan for regular season and postseason,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The various staff meetings with coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendent representatives discussed at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations of implementing any schedule options.

“We appreciate the hard work and feedback our region athletic directors, coaches, principals, and other representatives provided to our staff during region meetings and through our coaches advisory committees,” Haun said. “Our newly formed Student Advisory Committee also provided invaluable feedback as well. The VHSL is fortunate to have a dedicated group of school administrators and coaches who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times on behalf of all students, as we plan for athletics and academic activities for the upcoming year.”

Virginia High School League FY 2021 Athletic/Academic Activity Calendar Season 1 – Winter Sports Activity Number of Contests MPR First Practice First Contest Region Start Region Deadline VHSL Semi-Finals VHSL Finals Basketball 14 8 12/07 12/21 02/08 02/13 02/16 02/20 Gymnastics 6 8 12/14 12/28 02/01 02/06 NA 02/12-13 Indoor Track 6 8 12/14 12/28 02/01 02/06 NA 02/13 Sideline Cheer NA 20 12/14 01/06 NA NA NA NA Swim & Dive 6 8 12/14 12/28 02/03 02/06 NA 02/13 Wrestling 8 8 12/14 12/28 02/01 02/13 NA 02/18-20 Season 2 – Fall Sports Activity Number of Contests MPR First Practice First Contest Region Start Region Deadline VHSL Semi-Finals VHSL Finals Competition Cheer 3 20 02/04 03/01 04/05 04/10 NA 04/17 Cross Country 6 8 02/15 03/01 04/12 04/17 NA 04/23-24 Field Hockey 10 8 02/15 03/01 04/12 04/17 04/20 04/22-24 Football 6 15 02/04 02/22 04/07 04/17 04/24 05/01 Golf (Boys) 8 NA 02/15 03/01 04/12 04/15 NA 04/19 Golf (Girls) 8 NA 02/15 03/01 NA NA 04/21-22 04/26 Volleyball 12 8 02/15 03/01 04/12 04/17 04/20 04/23-24 Season 3 – Spring Sports Activity Number of Contests MPR First Practice First Contest Region Start Region Deadline VHSL Semi-Finals VHSL Finals Baseball 12 8 04/12 04/26 06/14 06/19 06/22 06/26 Lacrosse 9 8 04/12 04/26 06/14 06/19 06/22 06/26 Soccer 10 8 04/12 04/26 06/14 06/19 06/22 06/26 Softball 12 8 04/12 04/26 06/14 06/19 06/22 06/26 Tennis 10 8 04/12 04/21 05/20 06/05 06/07 06/11-13 Track & Field 9 8 04/12 04/26 06/7 06/12 NA 06/18-19 Academic Activities Activity First Level Deadline Next Level Deadline VHSL Finals Theatre (All Classes) 02/06 02/20 03/4-8 Scholastic Bowl 01/30 02/13 02/27 Forensics 02/20 03/06 03/27 Debate 03/27 04/10 04/23-24 Robotics Submission Deadline 04/30 05/29 Film Festival Submission Deadline 04/01 06/05 Creative Writing Submission deadlines 03/15 Publications Evaluation Registration and Receipt of Broadcast, Magazines, Newsmagazines, and Newspapers 06/15 Registration and Receipt of Spring delivery Yearbooks: Registration and Book 06/15 Registration and Receipt of Fall Delivery Yearbooks: Registration 06/15; Book 09/30 Registration and Receipt of Online News 10/15 Multi Media Contest Submission deadline 06/15

