 

VHSL releases draft for Championships + 1 calendar

Published Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, 4:02 pm

VHSLThe VHSL Executive Committee met in a special work session Monday to discuss schedule options for regular season and postseason championships under the Condensed Interscholastic Plan.

After meeting with coaches, athletic directors/principals, and superintendent representatives from the respective regions over the past 10 days, the VHSL staff drafted a working plan “Championships + 1” schedule for the FY 2021 Athletic and Academic Activities and presented those findings to the Executive Committee.

“I want to be clear that this work session was not intended to produce a final plan. The purpose of the work session was to provide a draft to the Executive Committee for the FY2021 sports and academic season and for the process of building a plan for regular season and postseason,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The various staff meetings with coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendent representatives discussed at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations of implementing any schedule options.

“We appreciate the hard work and feedback our region athletic directors, coaches, principals, and other representatives provided to our staff during region meetings and through our coaches advisory committees,” Haun said. “Our newly formed Student Advisory Committee also provided invaluable feedback as well. The VHSL is fortunate to have a dedicated group of school administrators and coaches who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times on behalf of all students, as we plan for athletics and academic activities for the upcoming year.”

         Virginia High School League FY 2021 Athletic/Academic Activity Calendar
Season 1 – Winter Sports
ActivityNumber of ContestsMPRFirst PracticeFirst ContestRegion StartRegion DeadlineVHSL Semi-FinalsVHSL Finals
Basketball14812/0712/2102/0802/1302/1602/20
Gymnastics6812/1412/2802/0102/06NA02/12-13
Indoor Track6812/1412/2802/0102/06NA02/13
Sideline CheerNA2012/1401/06NANANANA
Swim & Dive6812/1412/2802/0302/06NA02/13
Wrestling8812/1412/2802/0102/13NA02/18-20
 
Season 2 – Fall Sports
ActivityNumber of ContestsMPRFirst PracticeFirst ContestRegion StartRegion DeadlineVHSL Semi-FinalsVHSL Finals
Competition Cheer32002/0403/0104/0504/10NA04/17
Cross Country6802/1503/0104/1204/17NA04/23-24
Field Hockey10802/1503/0104/1204/1704/2004/22-24
Football61502/0402/2204/0704/1704/2405/01
Golf (Boys)8NA02/1503/0104/1204/15NA04/19
Golf (Girls)8NA02/1503/01NANA04/21-2204/26
Volleyball12802/1503/0104/1204/1704/2004/23-24
 
Season 3 – Spring Sports
ActivityNumber of ContestsMPRFirst PracticeFirst ContestRegion StartRegion DeadlineVHSL Semi-FinalsVHSL Finals
Baseball12804/1204/2606/1406/1906/2206/26
Lacrosse9804/1204/2606/1406/1906/2206/26
Soccer10804/1204/2606/1406/1906/2206/26
Softball12804/1204/2606/1406/1906/2206/26
Tennis10804/1204/2105/2006/0506/0706/11-13
Track & Field9804/1204/2606/706/12NA06/18-19
 
Academic Activities
ActivityFirst Level DeadlineNext Level DeadlineVHSL Finals
Theatre

(All Classes)

02/0602/2003/4-8
Scholastic Bowl01/3002/1302/27
Forensics02/2003/0603/27
Debate03/2704/1004/23-24
RoboticsSubmission Deadline 04/3005/29
Film FestivalSubmission Deadline 04/0106/05
Creative WritingSubmission deadlines 03/15
Publications EvaluationRegistration and Receipt of Broadcast, Magazines, Newsmagazines, and Newspapers 06/15

Registration and Receipt of Spring delivery Yearbooks: Registration and Book 06/15

Registration and Receipt of Fall Delivery Yearbooks:  Registration 06/15; Book 09/30

Registration and Receipt of Online News 10/15

Multi Media ContestSubmission deadline 06/15
         
 

