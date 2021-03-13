VHSL, Playfly Sports Properties announce exclusive marketing, multimedia rights partnership

The Virginia High School League has entered into a new 10-year exclusive marketing and multimedia rights partnership with Playfly Sports.

Through the partnership, Playfly will collaborate with the VHSL to promote the VHSL brand and maximize the exposure of its 318 member schools and approximately 194,000 student-athletes.

“Our partnership with Playfly will allow the VHSL to grow revenue-generating opportunities that support high school athletics and academic activities in Virginia,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “The forward-thinking track record of Playfly makes them the right partner to lift the VHSL to the next level. We look forward to working with the Playfly Sports Properties team to grow our corporate community relationships.”

The Playfly Sports partnership, focusing on creating new value-added opportunities for current and potential corporate partners, is designed to amplify brands seeking to align with the VHSL’s academic and athletic activities, including newly developed robotics and film festival initiatives.

Additionally, Playfly will support continued, strategic capital investments to improve all stakeholders’ overall experience, including the fans, students, and corporate community.

The VHSL is joining Playfly’s portfolio of high school state associations that include California, Washington, Louisiana, Michigan, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico and, the first state to adopt this model, Arizona.

Playfly’s partners now represent 25 percent of high schools, and 20 percent of the students across the United States.

“High school athletics has a profound impact on individuals, schools, and communities,” said Playfly Sports Properties President David Johnston. “We look forward to working with the VHSL to extend their reach in the commonwealth of Virginia, enhancing the platform to businesses and corporations that want to align with local educational athletics and activities.”

