VHSL issues guidance on Championships + 1 schedule, first practice, first contest dates

The VHSL issued a press release on Friday to clarify that basketball and sideline cheer first practices begin on Dec. 7.

All other winter sports (gymnastics, indoor track, sideline cheer, swimming & diving, and wrestling) will start on Dec. 14.

Below is each season’s first practice and first contest date schedules.

“Championships + 1” Season 1 Winter Sports Schedule

Basketball – First Practice – Dec. 7; First Contest Date – Dec. 21

Gymnastics – First Practice – Dec. 14; First Contest Date – Dec. 28

Indoor Track – First Practice – Dec. 14; First Contest Date – Dec. 28

Sideline Cheer – First Practice – Dec. 7

Swimming & Diving – First Practice – Dec. 14; First Contest Date – Dec. 28

“Championships + 1” Season 2 Fall Sports Schedule

Competition Cheer – First Practice – Feb. 4; First Contest Date – March 1

Cross Country – First Practice – Feb. 15; First Contest Date – March 1

Field Hockey – First Practice – Feb. 15; First Contest Date – March 1

Football – First Practice – Feb. 4; First Contest Date – Feb. 22

Golf (Boys) – First Practice – Feb. 15; First Contest Date – March 1

Golf (Girls) – First Practice – Feb. 15; First Contest Date – March 1

Volleyball – First Practice – Feb. 15; First Contest Date – March 1

“Championships + 1” Season 3 Spring Sports Schedule

Baseball – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

Lacrosse – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

Soccer – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

Softball – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

Tennis – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 21

Track & Field – First Practice – April 12; First Contest Date – April 26

