VHSL Gymnastics state championships rescheduled to this weekend

The VHSL gymnastics finals have been rescheduled to this weekend at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach.

The team competition is now scheduled for Saturday, and the individual competition is now scheduled for Sunday.

The time schedule for both the team and individual competitions will remain the same.

Team Competition – Saturday

Floyd Kellam E. High School

Individual Competition – Sunday

Floyd Kellam E. High School

