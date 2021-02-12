VHSL extending deadlines for basketball, wrestling, due to weather issues

The VHSL is extending the timeframe to complete regional basketball and wrestling tournaments.

Regions needing to complete ongoing tournaments will be allowed to compete on Monday, Feb. 15.

The VHSL state semifinal basketball tournament games scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17. State finals basketball are still scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20.

“Due to the uncertainty and situations already caused relative to the weather across the state this is the best approach when taking into account the safety and equity for all those schools continuing to compete,” VSHL Associate Executive Director Tom Dola said.

Those who will be competing in state semifinal and final basketball may access the following information relative to that state event here.

