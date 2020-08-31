VHSL Executive Committee meeting moved to Sept. 17

The special called VHSL Executive Committee meeting to approve the Championships +1 schedule for the FY 2021 Athletic and Academic Activities season has been moved to Sept. 17.

The reason for the move is to give the VHSL Executive Committee and staff an additional two weeks to review and discuss feedback from membership before adopting the final schedule.

“We have received a tremendous amount of input from principals, superintendents, activity directors, and coaches since the release of the Championships + 1 schedule,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “This type of feedback from membership is critical and essential before approving a final plan. Moving the meeting two weeks later gives the Executive Committee and staff the necessary time to review the invaluable input we have received. From day one, we have been committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities safely and responsibly.”

