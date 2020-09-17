VHSL Executive Committee adopts Championships + 1 schedule for 2020-2021

Published Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, 5:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The VHSL Executive Committee today voted unanimously to adopt the “Championships + 1” schedule for the 2020-2021 Athletic and Academic Activities season.

“Championships + 1” Condensed Interscholastic Plan

Season 1 (Winter) Dec. 7-Feb. 20 (First Contest Date: Dec. 21)

basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and diving, wrestling

Season 2 (Fall) Feb. 4-May 1 (First Contest Date: March 1)

competition cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball

Season 3 (Spring) April 12-June 26 (First Contest Date: April 26)

baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track, and field

Academic Activities (December-June)

Theatre, Scholastic Bowl, Forensics, Debate, Robotics, Film Festival, Creative Writing, Publications Evaluation, and Multimedia Contest.

“We have received invaluable input from our school communities, parents, and students who say the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation is extremely important,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The Championships + 1 schedule will provide sports in all three seasons.

“The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect. We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal. We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter, and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship.”

Related

Comments