VHSL delays decision on sports, activities plan for 2020-2021 to July 27

The VHSL Executive Committee decided today to meet on July 27, to vote on the three recommended models for sports and activities for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The committee also voted to delay the beginning of fall sports until a final decision is made on July 27, and to suspend the July-August dead period for 2020, which means schools can continue out-of-season practice activities.

“It’s important to remember that in all these models playing sports in the high-risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III guidelines. All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials, and the public,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

Shannon Butler, VHSL executive committee chairwoman and principal at York High School, said the goal in all the discussions has been to provide student-athletes and activity participants the best opportunity to return to the playing fields, courts, track, and stages during this school year in a safe environment as possible.

“Our decision today will allow members of the executive committee to collaborate with the regions and groups that they represent to make a decision on July 27 that is in the best interest of our students,” Butler said. “Moving forward, our ultimate goal would be to have all of our student athletes the opportunity to safely represent their schools on the playing field during the 2020-2021 school year”

The three models presented to the Executive Committee for the opening of sports/activities are as follows:

Model 1: Leave all sports in current season. Low and moderate contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High-risk sports that would not be played are field hockey, football, volleyball, and cheer. Fall activities that would be allowed is theatre.

Model 2: Switch fall and spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball, and softball. High-risk sports that would not be played are boys/girls lacrosse. Spring activities that would be allowed are theatre, forensics/debate, and film festival

Model 3: Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.

Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)

Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)

Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

